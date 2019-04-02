-
Steinhoff investors to extend suspension of legal battle
Steinhoff said the legal proceedings, which were suspended in October last year, would be further suspended until 15 May 2019.
JOHANNESBURG - Steinhoff said on Tuesday investors who were suing the company have agreed to extend the suspension of litigation by six weeks, allowing the crisis-hit retailer time to proceed with its investigations and restructuring.
Steinhoff said the legal proceedings, which were suspended in October last year, would be further suspended until 15 May 2019.
The lawsuit, brought in the Netherlands, was aimed at compensating investors for the more than $16 billion wiped off Steinhoff’s market value ever since the retailer uncovered accounting irregularities last year.
The lawsuit was brought by a collective group known as VEB/European Investors, Steinhoff. It claimed that certain financial statements, prospectus and press releases issued by the company were incorrect and misleading, the company said.
Timeline
-
Steinhoff to provide Financial Sector Conduct Authority with documents4 days ago
-
Ben la Grange cooperates with authorities on investigations into Steinhoff12 days ago
-
Markus Jooste must be prosecuted for role in Steinhoff scandal, say MPs13 days ago
-
Steinhoff: Implicated executives will be held accountable13 days ago
Popular in Business
-
Consumers brace for tougher times as fuel price hikes kick in at midnight2 hours ago
-
Non-compliance by taxpayers to blame for collection shortfall - Kingon14 hours ago
-
Labour registrar: Infighting, poor financial controls a major threat to unions27 minutes ago
-
Sars strike over after agreement reached17 hours ago
-
AA concerned over impact of coming petrol price hikeone day ago
-
PSA members accept Sars wage deal, Nehawu still holding out3 hours ago
