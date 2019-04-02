State capture investigator confirms Bosasa security upgrades at Mantashe’s home
JOHANNESBURG - The state capture commission's investigator Patrick Mlambo says that Richard le Roux was correct when he testified that Bosasa went to do security upgrades at Minerals Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe's house.
Mlambo describes in detail the security cameras, location of the monitors at one of Mantashe's properties in Elliot in the Eastern Cape.
Le Roux, a former Bosasa employee, testified earlier this year that the company installed upgrades for senior ministers including Mantashe and Nomvula Mokonyane.
Following Le Roux's testimony, Mlambo was sent by the commission to verify the installations by visiting the premises.
Mlambo said his evidence confirms Le Roux's testimony: “Basically, in every corner of the property and also underneath the balcony, there is also another camera there.”
WATCH: State capture inquiry investigator continues testimony
