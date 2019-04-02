Sisulu assures African ambassadors SA dealing with attacks on foreign nationals

International Relations Minister Lindiwe Sisulu insists that the attacks were not xenophobic but merely criminality.

JOHANNESBURG - International Relations Minister Lindiwe Sisulu and Police Minister Bheki Cele have committed to meeting again this week to deal with the attacks on foreign nationals.

The ministers met with the ambassadors of African countries in Pretoria on Monday to discuss last week's xenophobic attacks in KwaZulu-Natal.

She has also assured the ambassadors' countries that South Africa will do everything possible to make sure that everyone is safe.

“We’ve been dealing with this matter with NGOs and the churches. It is not getting better in places but when we are joined by representatives of those countries, then we will be able to get to the bottom of this. This particular situation that we are in is not a criminal versus an innocent; we have situations where we are not able to draw the line [sic].”

Meanwhile, President Cyril Ramaphosa has called on police to act against those involved in the violence.

