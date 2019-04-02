Sassa beneficiaries can now access money after 'technical glitch'

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Audio
View all in Cartoons
View all in Elections
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
Go

Sassa beneficiaries can now access money after 'technical glitch'

Sassa says it has reversed the grant money back into beneficiaries’ accounts and can be accessed now.

FILE: Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN.
FILE: Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN.
52 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa)says it has fixed the technical glitch that left beneficiaries frustrated on Monday as they couldn't access their grant payments.

Beneficiaries were unable to withdraw cash from the Post Office and through other payment channels.

Sassa says it has reversed the grant money back into beneficiaries’ accounts.

Spokesperson Paseka Letsatsi said: “It was a little slow to upload the information of beneficiaries. However, the IT system of both the SA Post Office, Sassa and all other relevant stakeholders came together and resolved the problem. Beneficiaries can now access their money.”

Timeline

Popular in Business

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA