Sassa beneficiaries can now access money after 'technical glitch'

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa)says it has fixed the technical glitch that left beneficiaries frustrated on Monday as they couldn't access their grant payments.

Beneficiaries were unable to withdraw cash from the Post Office and through other payment channels.

Sassa says it has reversed the grant money back into beneficiaries’ accounts.

Spokesperson Paseka Letsatsi said: “It was a little slow to upload the information of beneficiaries. However, the IT system of both the SA Post Office, Sassa and all other relevant stakeholders came together and resolved the problem. Beneficiaries can now access their money.”