Oellermann: SIU's Bosasa probe was handled properlyLocal
PSA members accept Sars wage deal, Nehawu still holding outBusiness
Infrastructure changes needed to curb Hout Bay taxi violence, says MECLocal
Magashule: ANC elections lists, Eskom to be discussed at NEC meetingPolitics
Give police time to probe threats against foreign nationals, says CeleLocal
Armed robbers hit two Post Offices in CTLocal
PSA members accept Sars wage deal, Nehawu still holding out
The Public Servants Association (PSA), which is the majority union at Sars, has accepted the three-year deal, which sees their members return to their posts.
JOHANNESBURG - Members of the Public Servants Association (PSA) will return to their posts at the South African Revenue Service (Sars) on Tuesday morning with their Nehawu colleagues still holding out on the latest wage increase offer from management.
Several Sars branches were affected when a nationwide strike began last week over pay and other benefits.
Workers were demanding an 11.4% increase.
Sars has now offered a three-year deal which includes an 8% increase for the first year.
The Public Servants Association (PSA), which is the majority union at Sars, has accepted the three-year deal, which sees their members return to their posts.
Nehawu says that it is still consulting its members about the wage offer.
Spokesperson Khaya Xaba: "We have to do it thoroughly and slowly to ensure that we consult every member of the union who works at Sars."
Sars' Takalani Musekwa says that Nehawu affiliated workers are being allowed time off from their work to be part of the consultations.
Included in the agreement is prenatal leave and vaccination leave for pregnant employees.
