Police release man accused of 'raping' baby in Alexandra

Police said the victim of the mob attack has been released from custody after it emerged that the toddler had not been abused.

JOHANNESBURG - A man who was severely beaten in Alexandra by a group of people who had accused him of raping a three-month-old baby has been released from custody.

Police said investigations revealed that the toddler hadn't been touched.

The mother of the girl alerted the community with screams on Monday, claiming that her daughter had been attacked.

Police said the victim of the mob attack has been released from custody after it emerged that the toddler had not been abused.

But he’s been advised to move away from the community.

The police's Stephen Malatji said: “We also took the child to the doctor and it was confirmed that nothing happened to the child, so there’s no rape. It was medically confirmed that the child has never been touched.”

The police arrived just moments before the man could be necklaced by angry residents in Zone 18.

The victim has not yet laid a criminal complaint against those who tried to kill him.