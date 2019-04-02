View all in Latest
Police probe Brexit-linked rail sabotage attempts

The police said rail workers had found 'devices on the rail tracks that were intended to cause disruption to railway services,' without giving further details.

Picture: Facebook.
Picture: Facebook.
46 minutes ago

LONDON, United Kingdom - British police said Tuesday they were investigating "two malicious obstructions" on the country's railways found last month that appeared to be linked to Brexit.

"This was a serious and deliberate attempt by someone to cause significant sabotage and disruption to Britain's rail network," Sean O'Callaghan from the British Transport Police said in a statement.

"Our early assessment has led us to believe it relates to Britain's exit from the European Union," he said.

The police said rail workers had found "devices on the rail tracks that were intended to cause disruption to railway services," without giving further details.

The devices were found at Yaxley in Cambridgeshire, eastern England, on 21 March and at Netherfield in Nottinghamshire, central England, on 27 March.

"We are urgently investigating the circumstances behind both incidents," O'Callaghan said, adding however that "these acts were intended only to delay services and not cause damage to the infrastructure".

A Brexit protester spent the night on a roof at London Saint Pancras railway terminus on Friday, forcing the suspension of trains to and from Paris and Brussels.

The man, who waved an English flag during his solo protest, told police during his arrest that he was angry at politicians for their handling of Brexit.

