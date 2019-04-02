Oellermann: SIU's Bosasa probe was handled properly
Former Special Investigating Unit (SIU) lead investigator Clint Oellermann has denied claims that the unit acted illegally in its investigation into alleged corruption at Bosasa.
JOHANNESBURG - Former Special Investigating Unit (SIU) lead investigator Clint Oellermann has denied claims that the unit acted illegally in its investigation into alleged corruption at Bosasa.
In 2009, the SIU finalised its report into alleged tender fraud involving Bosasa executives and the Correctional Services Department.
Oellermann says that the then National Director of Public Prosecutions Menzi Simelane delayed moving forward with the case, claiming that the SIU had failed to follow protocol in gathering evidence.
He said that the SIU had gathered enough evidence of corruption between Bosasa bosses and officials at Correctional Services.
But then head of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Simelane, delayed in taking the matter to court after the SIU completed its investigation and handed the matter over to the NPA.
Oellermann said that Simelane accused the SIU team of breaking the law.
"I'm not aware of any unconstitutionality that is related to the report. Evidence was gathered in terms of the SIU Act, it was handled in terms of the SIU Act, it was handled in terms of the proclamation."
Oellermann says that the report was also leaked to Bosasa two days after it was handed over to authorities which could have helped the company avoid prosecution.
Popular in Local
-
Gangster state: What we know about the allegations against Ace Magashule
-
CARTOON: Eish, Magashule!
-
Magashule: ANC elections lists, Eskom to be discussed at NEC meeting
-
Non-compliance by taxpayers to blame for collection shortfall - Kingon
-
Malema to WC gangs: You will meet your match after 8 May
-
Ramaphosa condemns xenophobic attacks
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.