Oellermann: SIU's Bosasa probe was handled properly

JOHANNESBURG - Former Special Investigating Unit (SIU) lead investigator Clint Oellermann has denied claims that the unit acted illegally in its investigation into alleged corruption at Bosasa.

In 2009, the SIU finalised its report into alleged tender fraud involving Bosasa executives and the Correctional Services Department.

Oellermann says that the then National Director of Public Prosecutions Menzi Simelane delayed moving forward with the case, claiming that the SIU had failed to follow protocol in gathering evidence.

He said that the SIU had gathered enough evidence of corruption between Bosasa bosses and officials at Correctional Services.

But then head of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Simelane, delayed in taking the matter to court after the SIU completed its investigation and handed the matter over to the NPA.

Oellermann said that Simelane accused the SIU team of breaking the law.

"I'm not aware of any unconstitutionality that is related to the report. Evidence was gathered in terms of the SIU Act, it was handled in terms of the SIU Act, it was handled in terms of the proclamation."

Oellermann says that the report was also leaked to Bosasa two days after it was handed over to authorities which could have helped the company avoid prosecution.