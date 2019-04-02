Nehawu still consulting members on latest Sars wage offer

On Monday, workers affiliated to the PSA returned to work as the union accepted the revenue service’s offer of an 8% salary hike for the next 12 months and 2% above CPI for the next two years.

JOHANNESBURG – The National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu) says it has not agreed to the latest offer by the South African Revenue Service (Sars) as it is still consulting its members.

On Tuesday, workers affiliated to the Public Servants Association (PSA) returned to work as the union accepted the revenue service’s offer of an 8% salary hike for the next 12 months and 2% above CPI for the next two years.

But Nehawu national spokesperson Khaya Xaba said they could not sign anything until every one of their members is consulted.

“We are a worker led-union which means that we have to get a mandate from workers and that’s a through process which means that we must speak to each and every member and ensure that the voices of workers are heard. But, we should be able to hear something by later today.”

Xaba said the union will make a decision soon.