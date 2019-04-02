Nehawu accepts Sars wage offer, strike finally ends
The union says after extensive consultations, members in many provinces have given a green light to sign the settlement agreement.
JOHANNESBURG - The National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) has accepted a new wage offer from the South African Revenue Service (Sars) after lengthy consultations with its members throughout the country.
The union says after extensive consultations, members in many provinces have given a green light to sign the settlement agreement.
Sars says Nehawu and the Public Servants Association (PSA) have signed a three-year deal, which involved an 8% salary hike for the first 12 months and 2% above consumer price index for the following two years.
This means the strike at Sars in now officially over, bringing operations back to normal.
Nehawu, however, says it is not pleased with the new multi-term agreement.
“After consultation with our members, we decided to sign the settlement agreement, which means the strike has ended. They will return to work on Wednesday.”
‘PSA ACCEPTED OFFER PREMATURELY’
Nehawu has hit out at the Public Servants Association claiming it signed a draft settlement wage offer with Sars while negotiations were still ongoing.
The PSA accepted and signed the deal on Sunday following talks behind closed doors, while Nehawu waited to consult its members about the offer.
Nehawu has described the draft agreement signed by the Public Servants Association on Sunday as unflattering.
It says it’s unfortunate that while the PSA agreed to fight the offer by Sars to the bitter end, it went ahead and signed the agreement while the employer had an opportunity to improve the offer.
Nehawu spokesperson Khaya Xaba said: “The PSA accepted the offer prematurely... they really ruined the moment and we’re not happy about that.”
Nehawu says it will wait to see how the new offer benefits its members in the first year.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
Apartheid era hitman Ferdi Barnard released from prison
-
Moody's says SA still rated investment grade
-
Andile Lungisa loses appeal against conviction for DA councillor assault
-
Tourism CEO Sisa Ntshona suspended - report
-
Survé accuses Tiso Blackstar, eNCA of interfering with listing of his company
-
CARTOON: Eish, Magashule!
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.