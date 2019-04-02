View all in Latest
Naholo sidelined as Highlanders' injury woes mount

The Highlanders are already missing All Blacks scrum-half Aaron Smith with an ankle injury as they face a tough run including four New Zealand derbies in the next five weeks.

FILE: Highlanders and All Blacks winger Waisake Naholo. Picture: AFP
FILE: Highlanders and All Blacks winger Waisake Naholo. Picture: AFP
37 minutes ago

WELLINGTON - Blockbusting All Black and Highlanders wing Waisake Naholo will miss up to six weeks of Super Rugby after injuring his knee in training, the New Zealand club said Tuesday.

The Highlanders are already missing All Blacks scrum-half Aaron Smith with an ankle injury as they face a tough run including four New Zealand derbies in the next five weeks, starting with the Hurricanes on Friday.

"Waisake Naholo sustained a knee injury at training yesterday. He has undergone an MRI scan, revealing a grade two MCL (medial collateral ligament) injury," the club said in a brief statement.

"He is currently in a knee brace and will be unavailable for up to six weeks while he is rehabilitating."

Naholo has played 26 Tests for the All Blacks, scoring 16 tries since his debut in 2015.

He broke his leg the same year but famously managed to recover in time for the World Cup after going to Fiji and receiving treatment from his uncle, a traditional healer, which he credited with fixing his injury in just days.

There was no word from the Highlanders on whether he would seek similar treatment for his latest problem.

