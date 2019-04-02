Mourners injured in stampede at vigil for slain rapper

-
CT policeman shot, wounded in robberyLocal
-
Apartheid era hitman Ferdi Barnard released from prisonLocal
-
Boksburg man arrested for possession of rhino horns worth R500kLocal
-
Facebook's call for global internet regulation sparks debateBusiness
-
That's dope: Cape Town expo to showcase versatility of cannabisLocal
-
Labour Registrar waiting on court to place 2 unions under administrationLocal
-
CT policeman shot, wounded in robberyLocal
-
Apartheid era hitman Ferdi Barnard released from prisonLocal
-
Boksburg man arrested for possession of rhino horns worth R500kLocal
-
That's dope: Cape Town expo to showcase versatility of cannabisLocal
-
Labour Registrar waiting on court to place 2 unions under administrationLocal
-
2 to appear in court for allegedly hijacking truck, stealing TV setsLocal
Popular Topics
-
IEC awaits final submissions over Karima Brown complaint against Julius MalemaPolitics
-
1 year on, late struggle icon Mam’ Winnie to be remembered at ceremonyPolitics
-
ANC's Magashule accuses media of reporting allegations against him without factsPolitics
-
Magashule: ANC elections lists, Eskom to be discussed at NEC meetingPolitics
-
CARTOON: Eish, Magashule!Politics
-
Malema to WC gangs: You will meet your match after 8 MayPolitics
Popular Topics
-
EXPLAINER: Why restructuring Eskom won’t end the blackoutsOpinion
-
OPINION: What Agrizzi's state capture testimony means for entrepreneursOpinion
-
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Waiting for BrexitOpinion
-
FACT CHECK: The long-running DA-ANC spat over City of Tshwane financesOpinion
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: Why South Africans need to take The Long ViewOpinion
-
EXPLAINER: How Morocco needs to end its occupation of the Western SaharaOpinion
Popular Topics
-
Facebook's call for global internet regulation sparks debateBusiness
-
What you can do if your salary is paid lateBusiness
-
Steinhoff investors to extend suspension of legal battleBusiness
-
Rand softer as Moody's relief rally fadesBusiness
-
Labour registrar: Infighting, poor financial controls a major threat to unionsBusiness
-
Consumers brace for tougher times as fuel price hikes kick in at midnightBusiness
Popular Topics
-
Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande on Singapore parliament 'offensive' playlistLifestyle
-
No joke... 'Impossible' meatless patty gets Burger King Whopper testLifestyle
-
Mick Jagger to undergo heart surgery: reportLifestyle
-
El Chapo's wife to launch clothing brand using drug lord's nameLifestyle
-
No joke: Comedian Zelensky sets course for Ukraine presidencyLifestyle
-
Catholic priests burn Harry Potter books in PolandLifestyle
-
Natalie Portman: MeToo has been 'an incredible learning process'Lifestyle
-
Jazz lovers hail 2019 CTIJF line-up as best everLifestyle
-
Jazz artists leave crowds breathless at CTIJFLifestyle
-
Sundowns stay top after thrilling goalless draw against PiratesSport
-
There no point in resting Messi, says ValverdeSport
-
SA boxer Tete says preparations going well ahead of WBSSSport
-
Bulls extend Pote Human’s contractSport
-
Markram not focused on World Cup squad selectionSport
-
Super Rugby bans for Tele'a and Van der MerweSport
Popular Topics
-
Jazz artists leave crowds breathless at CTIJFLifestyle
-
Malema: 'The government of the Western Cape belongs to the EFF'Local
-
Ramaphosa ducks the media on Bosasa allegationsPolitics
-
Pedal power: Hannele Steyn, the only woman to have completed every Cape EpicSport
-
ANC elders: We are cleansing the party, corrupt leaders must goPolitics
-
What the SAHRC said about Malema's hate speech casesLocal
-
Money, money, money: 'Bosasa gave R500k to Andile Ramaphosa's foundation'Local
-
Porsches, rainy weather & 'punishing' JZ: Day 1 of Duduzane Zuma's trialLocal
-
Oops! How does a plane land in the wrong city?World
-
LISTEN: Renting vs buying: Is it better to wait before buying your own home?Local
-
LISTEN: UCT graduate launches #DressAGraduate campaign for students in needLocal
-
Was Mboweni justified in lashing out at Sanral over e-tolls move?Business
-
Why Kenya’s Peter Tabichi was named world’s best teacherAfrica
-
What new Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter plans for SALocal
-
Leadership lessons we can learn from New Zealand PM Jacinda ArdernWorld
-
The markets will be fine as long as Cyril Ramaphosa remains president - analystBusiness
-
DA unpacks plan to address Eskom crisisLocal
-
Why govt is allocating almost R967m to write off NSFAS debtLocal
CARTOON: Eish, Magashule!
-
CARTOON: In a SpinPolitics
-
CARTOON: Cyril's SkorokoroBusiness
-
CARTOON: Eskom SucksBusiness
-
CARTOON: On Track For a Better LifePolitics
-
CARTOON: In Touch, In Tune, In ElectionsPolitics
-
CARTOON: Political #WoolworthsWaterChallengePolitics
-
CARTOON: Dark Days IndeedBusiness
-
CARTOON: Reflecting on Toxic MasculinityLocal
-
CARTOON: Soweto's Power DebateBusiness
-
Malema to WC gangs: You will meet your match after 8 MayPolitics
-
Keeping it real: IEC, partners launch site to curb elections disinformationPolitics
-
Inside the ANC: The leaders, the policy, and some things to consider when votingPolitics
-
Moody’s SA rating delay welcomed amid fears of weaker randBusiness
-
Malema on xenophobia: Stop attacking our brothers & sisters from AfricaPolitics
-
Maimane: 'We need a govt that doesn’t think of clever ways to steal money'Politics
-
NHI to be a reality in next administration, says MotsoalediPolitics
-
Malema: Corruption the same as murderPolitics
-
ANC: Author of Magashule book should report to police if allegations are trueLocal
- Tue
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 27°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 26°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 19°C
- Thu
- 28°C
- 20°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 19°C
- Tue
- 18°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 9°C
- Wed
- 29°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 18°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 9°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 28°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 18°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 27°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 28°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 18°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 26°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 18°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 17°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 13°C
Mourners injured in stampede at vigil for slain rapper
The 'Los Angeles Times' said several people were stabbed after a fight broke out at the vigil and two people were in a critical condition.
LONDON - At least two people were critically injured and 10 others hurt after hundreds of fans stampeded during a vigil for slain rapper Nipsey Hussle in Los Angeles late Monday, officials and media reports said.
Gunfire was reported in a crowd outside Hussle’s clothing store, Marathon Clothing, in south Los Angeles, where he was shot and killed on Sunday, police and media reports said. But Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore said on Twitter: “Reports of shots fired at the vigil do not appear accurate.”
The Los Angeles Times said several people were stabbed after a fight broke out at the vigil and two people were in a critical condition. Reuters could not immediately confirm the report.
A local ABC news station reported on Twitter: “A HUGE stampede of people rushed out of the @NipseyHussle memorial area. People thought they heard something break or a loud noise and started running.”
No one from the police was immediately available early Tuesday to elaborate on what happened.
Hussle, 33, whose real name was Ermias Asghedom, was shot multiple times Sunday afternoon and rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Two other people were wounded in the shooting, police said.
Early Tuesday, police named Eric Holder, 29, of Los Angeles as a suspect in the shooting and said he had fled the scene Sunday in a Chevy Cruze driven by an unidentified woman. No motive has been disclosed by police.
Hussle grew up in south Los Angeles and often talked about being in a street gang during his teenage years. He had since become a community organiser, according to media reports.
His debut studio album, Victory Lap was nominated for Best Rap Album at this year’s Grammy Awards.
Popular in Lifestyle
-
No joke... 'Impossible' meatless patty gets Burger King Whopper test2 hours ago
-
Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande on Singapore parliament 'offensive' playlistone hour ago
-
Catholic priests burn Harry Potter books in Poland19 hours ago
-
El Chapo's wife to launch clothing brand using drug lord's name15 hours ago
-
Mick Jagger to undergo heart surgery: report4 hours ago
-
Royal household split - Prince Harry and Meghan go it alone18 days ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.