Mourners injured in stampede at vigil for slain rapper

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Audio
View all in Cartoons
View all in Elections
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
Go

Mourners injured in stampede at vigil for slain rapper

The 'Los Angeles Times' said several people were stabbed after a fight broke out at the vigil and two people were in a critical condition.

FILE: Fans pay their respects beside an armored vehicle that belonged to, Grammy-nominated rapper Nipsey Hussle, at a makeshift memorial outside The Marathon clothing store where he was fatally shot in Los Angeles, California on 1 April 2019. The Grammy-nominated rapper found minor commercial success but was highly revered among his peers, and his shock death triggered an outpouring of tributes from hip hop royalty. Picture: AFP
FILE: Fans pay their respects beside an armored vehicle that belonged to, Grammy-nominated rapper Nipsey Hussle, at a makeshift memorial outside The Marathon clothing store where he was fatally shot in Los Angeles, California on 1 April 2019. The Grammy-nominated rapper found minor commercial success but was highly revered among his peers, and his shock death triggered an outpouring of tributes from hip hop royalty. Picture: AFP
one hour ago

LONDON - At least two people were critically injured and 10 others hurt after hundreds of fans stampeded during a vigil for slain rapper Nipsey Hussle in Los Angeles late Monday, officials and media reports said.

Gunfire was reported in a crowd outside Hussle’s clothing store, Marathon Clothing, in south Los Angeles, where he was shot and killed on Sunday, police and media reports said. But Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore said on Twitter: “Reports of shots fired at the vigil do not appear accurate.”

The Los Angeles Times said several people were stabbed after a fight broke out at the vigil and two people were in a critical condition. Reuters could not immediately confirm the report.

A local ABC news station reported on Twitter: “A HUGE stampede of people rushed out of the @NipseyHussle memorial area. People thought they heard something break or a loud noise and started running.”

No one from the police was immediately available early Tuesday to elaborate on what happened.

Hussle, 33, whose real name was Ermias Asghedom, was shot multiple times Sunday afternoon and rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Two other people were wounded in the shooting, police said.

Early Tuesday, police named Eric Holder, 29, of Los Angeles as a suspect in the shooting and said he had fled the scene Sunday in a Chevy Cruze driven by an unidentified woman. No motive has been disclosed by police.

Hussle grew up in south Los Angeles and often talked about being in a street gang during his teenage years. He had since become a community organiser, according to media reports.

His debut studio album, Victory Lap was nominated for Best Rap Album at this year’s Grammy Awards.

Timeline

Popular in Lifestyle

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA