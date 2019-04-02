Micho: Pirates still on track for league success

Orlando Pirates head coach Micho Sredojevic is still convinced that his side can still be crowned as Absa Premiership champions at the end of the season despite a goalless draw against leaders Mamelodi Sundowns at home on Monday.

JOHANNESBURG - Orlando Pirates head coach Micho Sredojevic is still convinced that his side can still be crowned as Absa Premiership champions at the end of the season despite a goalless draw against leaders Mamelodi Sundowns at home on Monday.

The draw took the Buccaneers to second of the log on 41 points and just three points adrift of Sundowns who now sit on 44 points with seven matches to go in the season. The point gained in the thrilling draw may have suited the defending champions more than Pirates, but the Serbian coach is still confident of league success.

“Whoever has football eyes can see that Orlando Pirates is now a recognised force in South African football from the point of performance and result. It could be much better and when I look at this match against Sundowns, it was important we didn’t lose and if we did lose it would have been difficult for us.

“However, we have not lost and that injects us with confidence, self-belief, team belief that we have everything that it will take in the remaining six or seven games. We are equal competitors with others in the league.”

Pirates’ next challenge in the quest for league glory is a tricky away match to third-placed Bidvest Wits on Saturday who will undoubtedly look to bounce back from the Nedbank Cup quarterfinal exit at the hands of Chippa United and also advance their chances of winning the league.