Mantashes criticised investigator for unannounced visit at homes, inquiry hears

State capture inquiry investigator Patrick Mlambo says he visited Mantashe’s properties in the Eastern Cape to conduct inspections.

JOHANNESBURG - State capture inquiry investigator Patrick Mlambo says Minerals Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe and his wife accused him of invading their privacy by visiting their properties without their permission.

Mlambo says he visited Mantashe’s properties in the Eastern Cape to conduct inspections after former Bosasa employee Richard le Roux testified that the company had installed security upgrades there.

Mlambo says he found most of what Le Roux had said was installed at the properties after being given entry into the houses by a lady who worked there.

Mlambo says the Mantashes were not happy with his unannounced visit.

“He [Mantashe] extended his unhappiness over my visit at his premises without notifying him. What is common is that he said Mrs Mantashe also said they had to fire the woman that allowed in at his property.”

WATCH: State capture inquiry investigator continues testimony

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)