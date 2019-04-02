-
Maimane formally asks to view Ramaphosa's declaration of interests
Andile Ramaphosa revealed this week that he is a former business partner of Jianbao Chen, the chairman of a Chinese company Huarong Energy Africa.
PRETORIA - Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane has formally asked to view President Cyril Ramaphosa’s declaration of interests to Parliament, accusing him of abusing his position to benefit his son.
Andile Ramaphosa revealed this week that he is a former business partner of Jianbao Chen, the chairman of a Chinese company Huarong Energy Africa.
The state capture inquiry has heard evidence that Huarong tried to secure an R400 million kickback from a loan to state energy producer Eskom.
Maimane says Andile Ramaphosa’s revelations raise questions about his father and his conduct in relation to the Executive Ethics Code.
Maimane accuses Ramaphosa senior of using his access to vital information to unduly benefit his son, which is a conflict of interest.
The opposition leader says he’s written to the secretary of Cabinet, Dr Cassius Lubisi, asking to see the president’s declaration of interests since he was elected in February 2018.
He says if Ramaphosa failed to disclose the conflict of interest related to his son, then the Public Protector must investigate whether there’s been a breach of the Executive Ethics Act.
Ramaphosa junior says he cut ties with the Chinese businessman in May 2018.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
