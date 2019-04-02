View all in Latest
Maimane adamant provincial police force for WC the solution to violence

DA leader Mmusi Maimane has been campaigning in Blue Downs, where he visited a family that lost a child to gang violence.

DA leader Mmusi Maimane at Kleivlei, Cape Town, engaging with residents about the crime that has plagued the area. Picture:Our_DA/Twitter.
DA leader Mmusi Maimane at Kleivlei, Cape Town, engaging with residents about the crime that has plagued the area. Picture:Our_DA/Twitter.
20 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN – Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane is hammering home the party's election promise of a provincial police force.

The leader of the official opposition on Tuesday campaigned in Blue Downs, where he visited a family that lost a child to gang violence.

Maimane said decentralising the police service remains a key policy.

He said crime could not be eradicated while police management sat in Gauteng.

The party wanted a provincial police service to allow for decisions on deployment to be taken by leadership in the provinces.

“We need to make sure that there’s a provincial police force that will partner so that they are better trained, better capacitated with the right equipment so that the fear is not with citizens but it’s with the criminals.”

Maimane also said the only way to stop criminals was through effective partnerships between communities and police.

