Magashule: ANC elections lists, Eskom to be discussed at NEC meeting
It’s unclear if the serious corruption allegations against the ANC secretary general will be discussed at the gathering which got underway in Irene, Pretoria, on Monday.
PRETORIA – African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule says that the governing party’s lists submitted to the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) and the state of Eskom are among the issues to be discussed at the national executive committee meeting.
It’s unclear if the serious corruption allegations against Magashule will be discussed at the gathering which got underway in Irene, Pretoria, on Monday.
Investigative journalist and author Pieter-Louis Myburgh revealed serious allegations of corruption and impropriety against the ANC secretary general in a new book titled Gangster State - Unravelling Ace Magashule’s Web of Capture.
Gangster state: What we know about the allegations against Ace Magashule
Magashule said there have been rumours that the ANC’s list had changed which is why the issue was being discussed at the NEC meeting.
“There is no list which was changed. The list presented to the IEC is the list presented to the extended national working committee where all provinces were present on 11 March before 13 March when we went to register the list.”
He said that during their elections campaigning, the public raised load shedding as a serious concern.
“As the NEC, we want an update on Eskom and the engagement between government as well as stakeholders like labour and business.”
On the corruption allegations, Magashule said he was considering legal action.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
