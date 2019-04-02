Labour Registrar waiting on court to place 2 unions under administration

Labour registrar Advocate Lehlohonolo Molefe says that he is waiting for the Labour Court to set down two applications to place unions under administration.

JOHANNESBURG - Labour Registrar Advocate Lehlohonolo Molefe says that he is waiting for the Labour Court to set down two applications to place unions under administration.

Last month, Eyewitness News reported that the municipal workers union South African Municipal Workers' Union (Samwu) has been notified of the registrar’s intention to place it under administration.

Molefe has now confirmed that Samwu was the second Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) affiliated union to receive such a notice.

The Chemical, Energy, Paper, Printing, Wood and Allied Workers' Union (Ceppwawu) is also facing the same fate after it was served late last year.

“When the union’s been placed under administration, it simply means that we will have a situation where all the office barriers will be removed. If there are issues that need to be regulated on financial institutions, the administrator will be tasked with getting a foreign team to go and investigate what happened to the money if there is money that has disappeared.”

Ceppwawu has been dysfunctional for years, with its leaders fighting over an investment fund worth over R6 billion.

