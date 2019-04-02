Knysna residents will still vote DA - Steenhuisen

The party believes, despite uncertainty, members have the party’s best interest at heart.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) says it has no doubt the situation in Knysna Municipality will be settled soon, adding people will still be voting for the party.

The party believes, despite uncertainty, members have the party’s best interest at heart.

The DA-led municipality in Knysna has been in the spotlight again for all the wrong reasons.

It all started in June 2018 during a special council sitting, where Eleanore Bouw-Spies was ousted as mayor of the town.

A motion of no confidence vote in Bouw-Spies caught the DA’s provincial leadership by surprise.

Soon after, the DA’s councillor Mark Willemse was elected mayor and Congress of the People (Cope) councillor Ricky van Aswegen as his deputy.

DA chief whip John Steenhuisen says most people in Knysna see opportunism as it is.

He believes the party will settle things during the upcoming elections.

“Most people in Knysna can see opportunism for what it is. We have people pulling their own interests ahead of stable, solid government in Knysna.”