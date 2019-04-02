View all in Latest
Joyful tears: Jubilant moms celebrate daughters' graduation at UKZN

Graduation day is a highlight not only for the thousands of students who work hard for their qualifications but also the parents who support them until they reach that goal.

A mother celebrates at her daughter's graduation at UKZN on 1 April 2019. Picture: UKZN/Facebook
A mother celebrates at her daughter's graduation at UKZN on 1 April 2019. Picture: UKZN/Facebook
48 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Videos and photos of mothers who can't help but burst into song and dance at their daughters' graduation ceremonies at the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) have people on social media shedding a tear at the heartwarming gestures.

Graduation day is a highlight not only for the thousands of students who work hard for their qualifications but also for the parents who support them until they reach that goal.

This was evident when three students who were graduating as part of day one of the UKZN Spring 2019 Howard College graduation ceremony in Durban.

Their mothers break out into traditional song as their emotional daughters walk across the room.

Watch below.

