Joyful tears: Jubilant moms celebrate daughters' graduation at UKZN
Graduation day is a highlight not only for the thousands of students who work hard for their qualifications but also the parents who support them until they reach that goal.
JOHANNESBURG - Videos and photos of mothers who can't help but burst into song and dance at their daughters' graduation ceremonies at the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) have people on social media shedding a tear at the heartwarming gestures.
This was evident when three students who were graduating as part of day one of the UKZN Spring 2019 Howard College graduation ceremony in Durban.
Their mothers break out into traditional song as their emotional daughters walk across the room.
I honestly want to like this video a 1000 times🎓🎓🎓😍😍😍😍— Kinks&Curls (@ma_Ndosi) April 2, 2019
I really like UKZN graduation ceremonies. They're so emotional and raw and full of life 😊😊 Zulu's are very lively people!— Mpondo and Proud! (@Intombi_kaZuma) April 2, 2019
I’m in tears because wow when a black graduate makes it&u see her ppl rejoice like that,you know the real struggles she’s had to overcome to get here.Congrats to all the graduates especially the Black ones who come from the most difficult& trying backgrounds.U make me proud👏🏾💕— Kinks&Curls (@ma_Ndosi) April 2, 2019
This 💖💖💖😭😭😭❤❤❤❤— Kwandiwe Damane (@KwandyDam) April 2, 2019
