Infrastructure changes needed to curb Hout Bay taxi violence, says MEC

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Transport MEC says that infrastructure changes are needed in Hout Bay to curb taxi violence after four men were killed and two other people wounded on Monday in a taxi-related shooting.

Last week, a man was also shot and killed in the same area.

Hout Bay has been the scene of numerous taxi-related disputes over the past nine months ranging from protests by drivers to fatal shootings.

The latest shootings were believed to stem from an on-going feud between two taxi associations over the Victoria Road route from Hout Bay to Cape Town.

Transport MEC Donald Grant said the registration certificates of the Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association and the Central Unity Taxi Association have been suspended due to them operating on this route illegally.

"The only way to really sort this out is to have cameras and then to deal with this technologically, and find out which are the operating companies and the owners who are in breach and off route and then to impound those taxis,” he said.

Grant said a formal taxi rank was also needed, along with more law enforcement officers.

"We're obviously giving whatever we can support-wise to make sure that the temporary suspension of these two associations is upheld until they mend their ways.”

