IEC awaits final submissions over Karima Brown complaint against Julius Malema

JOHANNESBURG - The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) will receive final submissions on Tuesday to determine if Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema should be held liable for electoral misconduct and putting the life of veteran journalist Karima Brown in danger.

The commission’s electoral offences department has received submissions from Malema after Brown filed a complaint of intimidation, violence and enabling the abuse she’s faced.

At the launch of the digital disinformation initiative in Centurion on Monday, IEC chief electoral officer Sy Mamabolo said that the platform would also be used to report cases of alleged misconduct.

The real411.org initiative is expected to curb disinformation and monitor electoral conduct ahead of next month’s elections, but the IEC is already dealing with a specific case.

Brown has faced incessant threats after Malema tweeted a screenshot showing her phone number, and called her an "ANC operative", who is "not a real journalist".

Mamabolo said: “The IEC did receive a complaint which we referred to our internal structure, the office for electoral offences. There has been a referral to ask Mr Malema to give his side of the story according to natural justice. He has furnished the IEC with his version which has been placed before Ms Brown who has requested time until tomorrow to rebut or make further submissions.”

On Tuesday, the IEC will receive Brown’s final submission and determine if Malema and the EFF have a case to answer.

