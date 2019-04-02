Grant payments delayed for EC Sassa beneficiaries after armed robbery

It is alleged three unknown men entered the Post Office and went to the two security guards.

CAPE TOWN - South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) beneficiaries in Eastern Cape were left without cash after the Elliott Post Office was robbed of an undisclosed amount of money on Monday.

It is alleged three unknown men entered the Post Office and approached two security guards.

One introduced himself as a police investigator and shook the hand of the guard that was carrying the firearm.

While shaking the guard’s hand, the second suspect grabbed the security officer’s firearm and instructed them to enter the manager's office.

No shots were fired and nobody was hurt.

Police spokesperson captain Ursula Roelofse said: “The security guard and cashiers were tied up with cables. One other cashier was instructed to take out the money and put it in a bag. The cashier followed the instruction, and the suspects left with an undisclosed amount of money.”

