Give police time to probe threats against foreign nationals, says Cele

-
PSA members accept Sars wage deal, Nehawu still holding outBusiness
-
Infrastructure changes needed to curb Hout Bay taxi violence, says MECLocal
-
Magashule: ANC elections lists, Eskom to be discussed at NEC meetingPolitics
-
Give police time to probe threats against foreign nationals, says CeleLocal
-
Armed robbers hit two Post Offices in CTLocal
-
CARTOON: Eish, Magashule!Politics
-
PSA members accept Sars wage deal, Nehawu still holding outBusiness
-
Infrastructure changes needed to curb Hout Bay taxi violence, says MECLocal
-
Magashule: ANC elections lists, Eskom to be discussed at NEC meetingPolitics
-
Give police time to probe threats against foreign nationals, says CeleLocal
-
Armed robbers hit two Post Offices in CTLocal
-
CARTOON: Eish, Magashule!Politics
Popular Topics
-
CARTOON: Eish, Magashule!Politics
-
Malema to WC gangs: You will meet your match after 8 MayPolitics
-
Keeping it real: IEC, partners launch site to curb elections disinformationPolitics
-
Magashule mulls legal action against author Pieter-Louis MyburghPolitics
-
Inside the ANC: The leaders, the policy, and some things to consider when votingPolitics
-
ANC supports Magashule, despite 'Gangster State' allegationsPolitics
Popular Topics
-
EXPLAINER: Why restructuring Eskom won’t end the blackoutsOpinion
-
OPINION: What Agrizzi's state capture testimony means for entrepreneursOpinion
-
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Waiting for BrexitOpinion
-
FACT CHECK: The long-running DA-ANC spat over City of Tshwane financesOpinion
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: Why South Africans need to take The Long ViewOpinion
-
EXPLAINER: How Morocco needs to end its occupation of the Western SaharaOpinion
Popular Topics
-
Non-compliance by taxpayers to blame for collection shortfall - KingonBusiness
-
#RandReport: Rand reaches week high as Moody's delays decisionBusiness
-
Sars sets 2019/20 tax revenue target at R1.422 trillionBusiness
-
Bosasa was tipped off about SIU’s search and seizure operation - investigatorBusiness
-
Sars strike over after agreement reachedBusiness
-
Gavin Watson halted being questioned in SIU probe - Clint OellermannLocal
Popular Topics
-
No joke: Comedian Zelensky sets course for Ukraine presidencyLifestyle
-
Catholic priests burn Harry Potter books in PolandLifestyle
-
Natalie Portman: MeToo has been 'an incredible learning process'Lifestyle
-
Jazz lovers hail 2019 CTIJF line-up as best everLifestyle
-
Jazz artists leave crowds breathless at CTIJFLifestyle
-
Rapper Nipsey Hussle shot dead outside his Los Angeles store - mediaLifestyle
-
Cape Town Jazz Fest 20th edition a treat for jazz loversLocal
-
Aidan Gillen wants ‘Game of Thrones’ to have ‘happy ending’Lifestyle
-
Picasso in Ivory Coast? A village tells of its brush with the artistLifestyle
-
Sundowns stay top after thrilling goalless draw against PiratesSport
-
There no point in resting Messi, says ValverdeSport
-
SA boxer Tete says preparations going well ahead of WBSSSport
-
Bulls extend Pote Human’s contractSport
-
Markram not focused on World Cup squad selectionSport
-
Super Rugby bans for Tele'a and Van der MerweSport
Popular Topics
-
Jazz artists leave crowds breathless at CTIJFLifestyle
-
Malema: 'The government of the Western Cape belongs to the EFF'Local
-
Ramaphosa ducks the media on Bosasa allegationsPolitics
-
Pedal power: Hannele Steyn, the only woman to have completed every Cape EpicSport
-
ANC elders: We are cleansing the party, corrupt leaders must goPolitics
-
What the SAHRC said about Malema's hate speech casesLocal
-
Money, money, money: 'Bosasa gave R500k to Andile Ramaphosa's foundation'Local
-
Porsches, rainy weather & 'punishing' JZ: Day 1 of Duduzane Zuma's trialLocal
-
Oops! How does a plane land in the wrong city?World
-
LISTEN: UCT graduate launches #DressAGraduate campaign for students in needLocal
-
Was Mboweni justified in lashing out at Sanral over e-tolls move?Business
-
Why Kenya’s Peter Tabichi was named world’s best teacherAfrica
-
What new Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter plans for SALocal
-
Leadership lessons we can learn from New Zealand PM Jacinda ArdernWorld
-
The markets will be fine as long as Cyril Ramaphosa remains president - analystBusiness
-
DA unpacks plan to address Eskom crisisLocal
-
Why govt is allocating almost R967m to write off NSFAS debtLocal
-
Lights out, signal down: How load shedding affects cellphone networksBusiness
CARTOON: Eish, Magashule!
-
CARTOON: In a SpinPolitics
-
CARTOON: Cyril's SkorokoroBusiness
-
CARTOON: Eskom SucksBusiness
-
CARTOON: On Track For a Better LifePolitics
-
CARTOON: In Touch, In Tune, In ElectionsPolitics
-
CARTOON: Political #WoolworthsWaterChallengePolitics
-
CARTOON: Dark Days IndeedBusiness
-
CARTOON: Reflecting on Toxic MasculinityLocal
-
CARTOON: Soweto's Power DebateBusiness
-
Keeping it real: IEC, partners launch site to curb elections disinformationPolitics
-
Inside the ANC: The leaders, the policy, and some things to consider when votingPolitics
-
Moody’s SA rating delay welcomed amid fears of weaker randBusiness
-
Malema on xenophobia: Stop attacking our brothers & sisters from AfricaPolitics
-
Maimane: 'We need a govt that doesn’t think of clever ways to steal money'Politics
-
NHI to be a reality in next administration, says MotsoalediPolitics
-
Malema: Corruption the same as murderPolitics
-
ANC: Author of Magashule book should report to police if allegations are trueLocal
-
ANC wants Icasa to reduce costs of dataLocal
- Tue
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 27°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 26°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 19°C
- Thu
- 28°C
- 20°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 19°C
- Tue
- 18°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 9°C
- Wed
- 29°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 18°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 9°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 28°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 18°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 27°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 28°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 18°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 26°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 18°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 17°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 13°C
Give police time to probe threats against foreign nationals, says Cele
Police Minister Beki Cele has briefed African ambassadors on the xenophobic violence in Durban this past week.
PRETORIA - Police Minister Bheki Cele says detectives must be given time to investigate the origins and veracity of social media threats to foreigners in South Africa.
Together with International Relations Minister Lindiwe Sisulu, he's briefed African ambassadors on the xenophobic violence in Durban this past week.
Deputy Foreign Minister Luwellyn Landers said the violence against foreign businesses in Durban was part xenophobia and part criminality.
He said a working committee will be established and its mandate will be decided when the African envoys return on Friday or a further meeting at the Department of International Relations and Cooperation.
A doyen of the diplomatic corps, Congolese Ambassador Bene M’Poko, who will be on the working group, said political parties must act against members who make inflammatory remarks about foreigners.
He said it is not for diplomats to correct political leaders in South Africa.
Timeline
Popular in Local
-
Gangster state: What we know about the allegations against Ace Magashule9 hours ago
-
CARTOON: Eish, Magashule!one hour ago
-
Non-compliance by taxpayers to blame for collection shortfall - Kingon10 hours ago
-
Malema to WC gangs: You will meet your match after 8 May13 hours ago
-
Magashule: ANC elections lists, Eskom to be discussed at NEC meeting38 minutes ago
-
Ramaphosa condemns xenophobic attacks11 hours ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.