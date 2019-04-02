View all in Latest
Give police time to probe threats against foreign nationals, says Cele

Police Minister Beki Cele has briefed African ambassadors on the xenophobic violence in Durban this past week.

Minister of Police Bheki Cele at the announcement of the new NDPP at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on 5 December 2018. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN.
Minister of Police Bheki Cele at the announcement of the new NDPP at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on 5 December 2018. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN.
58 minutes ago

PRETORIA - Police Minister Bheki Cele says detectives must be given time to investigate the origins and veracity of social media threats to foreigners in South Africa.

Together with International Relations Minister Lindiwe Sisulu, he's briefed African ambassadors on the xenophobic violence in Durban this past week.

Deputy Foreign Minister Luwellyn Landers said the violence against foreign businesses in Durban was part xenophobia and part criminality.

He said a working committee will be established and its mandate will be decided when the African envoys return on Friday or a further meeting at the Department of International Relations and Cooperation.

A doyen of the diplomatic corps, Congolese Ambassador Bene M’Poko, who will be on the working group, said political parties must act against members who make inflammatory remarks about foreigners.

He said it is not for diplomats to correct political leaders in South Africa.

