Free State Stars game postponed after Sinethemba Jantjie killed in car acccident

JOHANNESBURG - The Premier Soccer League has granted Free State Stars its request to postpone their league encounter with Highlands Park on Saturday 6 April, following the death of Sinethemba Jantjie.

The 30-year-old Jantjie passed away in the early hours of Monday morning in a fatal car accident. There will be a memorial service for the late Jantjie in Bethlehem in the Free State on Thursday 4 April while he will be laid to rest in his home town of Whittlesea, near Queenstown, in the Eastern Cape on Saturday 6 April.

A later date for the fixture will be communicated by the PSL.