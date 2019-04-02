View all in Latest
Financial support for Eskom is not enough, warns Moody's

Earlier this year, Finance Minister Tito Mboweni allocated a R69 billion financial support package over the next three years to help Eskom service its debts.

FILE: Eskom's Megawatt Park offices in Sunninghill. Picture: EWN.
FILE: Eskom's Megawatt Park offices in Sunninghill. Picture: EWN.
9 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Ratings agency Moody's is warning government's financial support for Eskom and the announcement of recent electricity tariff hikes might not be enough to address the company's long-standing financial troubles.

It also says it expects South Africa's credit profile to remain in line with BAA3 rated sovereigns.

Moody's published its credit opinion for South Africa earlier on Tuesday, four days after the agency again skipped issuing a much-anticipated assessment of the country's sovereign credit rating.

A credit opinion is not the same as a rating review, meaning the country credit profile has not been altered.

In his Budget speech earlier this year, Finance Minister Tito Mboweni allocated a R69 billion financial support package over the next three years to help Eskom service its debts.

However, the cash-strapped utility is more than R1 billion in the red.

Its credit opinion report, which does not constitute a rating action, Moody’s said South Africa’s credit rating was still BAA3, the lowest rung of investment grade, with a stable outlook.

“While economic growth will remain slow and fiscal strength will continue eroding, we expect South Africa’s credit profile to remain in line with those of Baa3-rated sovereigns.

“South Africa’s credit profile is supported by a diversified economy, a sound macroeconomic policy framework and a deep pool of domestic investors thanks to well-developed financial sector and markets,” it said in a report.

The rand rallied on Monday after Moody’s said late on Friday that it would not publish a review of South Africa’s debt rating as planned.

In accordance with European Union regulations, Moody’s provides dates for the potential release of both solicited and unsolicited sovereign credit-rating actions, but it can alter those dates at its discretion.

Some South Africa-focused investors had worried that wider deficit projections in this year’s budget and a spate of national power cuts could prompt Moody’s to downgrade the outlook, or even the rating, on Friday.

The rand added to Monday’s gains after Moody’s published its report on Tuesday.

Additional reporting by Reuters.

