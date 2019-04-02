Factors behind 2018/2019 revenue drop won't hinder 2020 target, says Sars

The revenue collector on Monday announced a tax collection of R1.2 trillion for 2018/2019 - that’s a R14.6 billion shortfall from the targeted R1.3 trillion.

JOHANNESBURG – The South African Revenue Service (Sars) says that it believes that the factors that caused revenue collection to drop in the past financial year will not hinder it from meeting its target in the next one.

Sars set a target of R1.42 trillion for 2019/2020.

The tax collector said that its R14.6 billion deficit was largely caused by higher refunds, but the acting chief executive of customs and excise Mamiky Leolo said that this was not likely to be the case in the next financial year.

“Last year, we mentioned at the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement we were given an opportunity to release or ease off our credit book, and therefore in the 2019/2020 financial year we are not expecting that kind of outflow of refunds that we saw in the 2018/2019 financial year.”

Leolo said that in the projection for next year’s target, this year’s results and the performance of the macroeconomy were thoroughly considered.

Sars said it was important to note that these were preliminary results and would be subject to a detailed financial reconciliation and a final audit.

