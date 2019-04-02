What you can do if your salary is paid late

Arlene Leggat, the president of the South African Payroll Association, explains how employees can deal with late salary payments.

JOHANNESBURG - What do you do when your salary does not come through on payday?

We all know this can cause panic and unnecessary stress to many of us.

Radio 702 host Joanne Joseph spoke to Arlene Leggat, the president of the South African Payroll Association, to find out which department workers can approach to address this issue.

Leggat says, according to the labour legislation, employers are given seven days after the completion of the pay period to pay their staff.

“One of the fundamental misunderstandings here is that this is not a CCMA case. You need to go to the Department of Labour and lodge a complaint with them… If you don't get paid on the 25th, debit orders don't come cheap. Debit orders that bounce are more expensive.”

