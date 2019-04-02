Evicted Paarl family refuse temporary accommodation, set on legal battle

Last week, the family of 10 was evicted from the Windmeul Kelder Wine Farm.

CAPE TOWN - A Paarl family evicted from a wine farm will continue a legal battle to return to their home of 38 years.

Farmworker Alfred May was employed at the farm until 2008 but refused to leave with his family after he was dismissed.

Family member Elna Brown said the family, including four young children, have been camping on the side of the road since last week with personal belongings, electrical appliances and beds.

“We’re not sleeping and eating right because we are unable to cook. The biggest problem, besides the fact that it’s cold and dark, we want something to sleep on.”

Brown said they will not consider the Drakenstein Municipality's offer of alternative accommodation in New Orleans Park.

“We will not take it if it’s temporary accommodation. We will stay out until a decision is made by the court. If we lose the fight, then we lose the fight.”

Economic Opportunities MEC Beverley Schafer is urging the family to reconsider, but it seems the matter will be back in court soon.