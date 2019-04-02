Evicted Paarl family refuse temporary accommodation, set on legal battle

-
Teen suspects in Thorisho Themane murder to apply for bailLocal
-
Labour registrar: Infighting, poor financial controls a major threat to unionsBusiness
-
DA: Gauteng, Northern Cape up for grabs in electionsPolitics
-
Evicted Paarl family refuse temporary accommodation, set on legal battleLocal
-
IEC awaits final submissions over Karima Brown complaint against Julius MalemaPolitics
-
1 year on, late struggle icon Mam’ Winnie to be remembered at ceremonyPolitics
-
Teen suspects in Thorisho Themane murder to apply for bailLocal
-
Labour registrar: Infighting, poor financial controls a major threat to unionsBusiness
-
DA: Gauteng, Northern Cape up for grabs in electionsPolitics
-
Evicted Paarl family refuse temporary accommodation, set on legal battleLocal
-
IEC awaits final submissions over Karima Brown complaint against Julius MalemaPolitics
-
1 year on, late struggle icon Mam’ Winnie to be remembered at ceremonyPolitics
Popular Topics
-
IEC awaits final submissions over Karima Brown complaint against Julius MalemaPolitics
-
1 year on, late struggle icon Mam’ Winnie to be remembered at ceremonyPolitics
-
ANC's Magashule accuses media of reporting allegations against him without factsPolitics
-
Magashule: ANC elections lists, Eskom to be discussed at NEC meetingPolitics
-
CARTOON: Eish, Magashule!Politics
-
Malema to WC gangs: You will meet your match after 8 MayPolitics
Popular Topics
-
EXPLAINER: Why restructuring Eskom won’t end the blackoutsOpinion
-
OPINION: What Agrizzi's state capture testimony means for entrepreneursOpinion
-
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Waiting for BrexitOpinion
-
FACT CHECK: The long-running DA-ANC spat over City of Tshwane financesOpinion
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: Why South Africans need to take The Long ViewOpinion
-
EXPLAINER: How Morocco needs to end its occupation of the Western SaharaOpinion
Popular Topics
-
Consumers brace for tougher times as fuel price hikes kick in at midnightBusiness
-
Factors behind 2018/2019 revenue drop won't hinder 2020 target, says SarsBusiness
-
PSA members accept Sars wage deal, Nehawu still holding outBusiness
-
Non-compliance by taxpayers to blame for collection shortfall - KingonBusiness
-
#RandReport: Rand reaches week high as Moody's delays decisionBusiness
-
Sars sets 2019/20 tax revenue target at R1.422 trillionBusiness
Popular Topics
-
Mick Jagger to undergo heart surgery: reportLifestyle
-
El Chapo's wife to launch clothing brand using drug lord's nameLifestyle
-
No joke: Comedian Zelensky sets course for Ukraine presidencyLifestyle
-
Catholic priests burn Harry Potter books in PolandLifestyle
-
Natalie Portman: MeToo has been 'an incredible learning process'Lifestyle
-
Jazz lovers hail 2019 CTIJF line-up as best everLifestyle
-
Jazz artists leave crowds breathless at CTIJFLifestyle
-
Rapper Nipsey Hussle shot dead outside his Los Angeles store - mediaLifestyle
-
Cape Town Jazz Fest 20th edition a treat for jazz loversLocal
-
Sundowns stay top after thrilling goalless draw against PiratesSport
-
There no point in resting Messi, says ValverdeSport
-
SA boxer Tete says preparations going well ahead of WBSSSport
-
Bulls extend Pote Human’s contractSport
-
Markram not focused on World Cup squad selectionSport
-
Super Rugby bans for Tele'a and Van der MerweSport
Popular Topics
-
Jazz artists leave crowds breathless at CTIJFLifestyle
-
Malema: 'The government of the Western Cape belongs to the EFF'Local
-
Ramaphosa ducks the media on Bosasa allegationsPolitics
-
Pedal power: Hannele Steyn, the only woman to have completed every Cape EpicSport
-
ANC elders: We are cleansing the party, corrupt leaders must goPolitics
-
What the SAHRC said about Malema's hate speech casesLocal
-
Money, money, money: 'Bosasa gave R500k to Andile Ramaphosa's foundation'Local
-
Porsches, rainy weather & 'punishing' JZ: Day 1 of Duduzane Zuma's trialLocal
-
Oops! How does a plane land in the wrong city?World
-
LISTEN: UCT graduate launches #DressAGraduate campaign for students in needLocal
-
Was Mboweni justified in lashing out at Sanral over e-tolls move?Business
-
Why Kenya’s Peter Tabichi was named world’s best teacherAfrica
-
What new Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter plans for SALocal
-
Leadership lessons we can learn from New Zealand PM Jacinda ArdernWorld
-
The markets will be fine as long as Cyril Ramaphosa remains president - analystBusiness
-
DA unpacks plan to address Eskom crisisLocal
-
Why govt is allocating almost R967m to write off NSFAS debtLocal
-
Lights out, signal down: How load shedding affects cellphone networksBusiness
CARTOON: Eish, Magashule!
-
CARTOON: In a SpinPolitics
-
CARTOON: Cyril's SkorokoroBusiness
-
CARTOON: Eskom SucksBusiness
-
CARTOON: On Track For a Better LifePolitics
-
CARTOON: In Touch, In Tune, In ElectionsPolitics
-
CARTOON: Political #WoolworthsWaterChallengePolitics
-
CARTOON: Dark Days IndeedBusiness
-
CARTOON: Reflecting on Toxic MasculinityLocal
-
CARTOON: Soweto's Power DebateBusiness
-
Malema to WC gangs: You will meet your match after 8 MayPolitics
-
Keeping it real: IEC, partners launch site to curb elections disinformationPolitics
-
Inside the ANC: The leaders, the policy, and some things to consider when votingPolitics
-
Moody’s SA rating delay welcomed amid fears of weaker randBusiness
-
Malema on xenophobia: Stop attacking our brothers & sisters from AfricaPolitics
-
Maimane: 'We need a govt that doesn’t think of clever ways to steal money'Politics
-
NHI to be a reality in next administration, says MotsoalediPolitics
-
Malema: Corruption the same as murderPolitics
-
ANC: Author of Magashule book should report to police if allegations are trueLocal
- Tue
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 27°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 26°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 19°C
- Thu
- 28°C
- 20°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 19°C
- Tue
- 18°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 9°C
- Wed
- 29°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 18°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 9°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 28°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 18°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 27°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 28°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 18°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 26°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 18°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 17°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 13°C
Evicted Paarl family refuse temporary accommodation, set on legal battle
Last week, the family of 10 was evicted from the Windmeul Kelder Wine Farm.
CAPE TOWN - A Paarl family evicted from a wine farm will continue a legal battle to return to their home of 38 years.
Last week, the family of 10 was evicted from the Windmeul Kelder Wine Farm.
Farmworker Alfred May was employed at the farm until 2008 but refused to leave with his family after he was dismissed.
Family member Elna Brown said the family, including four young children, have been camping on the side of the road since last week with personal belongings, electrical appliances and beds.
“We’re not sleeping and eating right because we are unable to cook. The biggest problem, besides the fact that it’s cold and dark, we want something to sleep on.”
Brown said they will not consider the Drakenstein Municipality's offer of alternative accommodation in New Orleans Park.
“We will not take it if it’s temporary accommodation. We will stay out until a decision is made by the court. If we lose the fight, then we lose the fight.”
Economic Opportunities MEC Beverley Schafer is urging the family to reconsider, but it seems the matter will be back in court soon.
Popular in Local
-
ANC's Magashule accuses media of reporting allegations against him without facts2 hours ago
-
CARTOON: Eish, Magashule!4 hours ago
-
Gangster state: What we know about the allegations against Ace Magashule12 hours ago
-
IEC awaits final submissions over Karima Brown complaint against Julius Malemaone hour ago
-
Malema to WC gangs: You will meet your match after 8 May16 hours ago
-
Consumers brace for tougher times as fuel price hikes kick in at midnightone hour ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.