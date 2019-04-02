EC child rescued after being locked in cage, suspect due in court

The 25-year-old's arrest comes after a video of the 12-year-old boy, crying for help, went viral on social media.

CAPE TOWN - Police say a man who allegedly held a child inside a cage is set to appear before the Mdantsane Magistrates Court in the Eastern Cape on Tuesday.

Community members alerted the police about a child who had been chained up in the cage alongside a dog.

He is being charged with assault and kidnapping.

The police's Mluleki Mbi said: “This is after the community alerted the police about a 12-year-old boy they found locked in on a cage over the weekend.”