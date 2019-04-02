Drive smart: 8 ways you can save on petrol

When the cost of petrol spikes, motorists might be tempted to stretch the time between services, especially for vehicles operating outside of motor plan. However, these perceived savings are quickly swallowed up by a number of fuel inefficiencies.

CAPE TOWN - Unless you’re able to walk, carpool or use public transport, it will be difficult to avoid the impact that the fuel hike will have on your disposable income.

As of Wednesday 3 April, motorists will pay R1,34 more per litre for 93 unleaded petrol and R1.31 for 95. Diesel vehicles will also experience an increase, paying between 82 and 83 cents per litre.

Auto Care & Diagnostics (ACD) said with rising costs and a recent fuel price hike just a month ago, motorists would feel the pinch at the pumps now more than ever.

ACD’s Hugo Grobler, the national franchise manager, has shared driving tips to help you spend less on fuel.

1. Go easy on the accelerator

Maintaining the speed limit or just below not only saves you from unnecessary traffic fines (bye-bye disposable income!) but also uses less fuel. A lighter touch on your accelerator also means you only supply what your engine needs at any given time.

2. Be kind to your brakes

Try and avoid riding your brakes as this creates unnecessary drag as well as wear and tear on your braking system. Slamming on brakes and sudden stops are hard on your vehicle, which has to use more energy (and fuel) to bring it to a halt. Be mindful at intersections and in traffic, maintain safe following distances, and make use of your vehicle’s momentum. You’ll be safer in the long run and have to replace brake pads and other components less often.



3. Gear up

Gears were designed to help engines expend less effort for a higher output. The lower the gear, the harder an engine has to work to maintain its speed and the more fuel it’ll use. If you’re driving a manual vehicle, use the highest gear possible and go easy on the revs.

4. Know your route

This doesn’t just mean knowing where you’re going ahead of time and avoiding unnecessary detours. It also involves assessing your options - especially on routes traveled most frequently - and choosing the most economical route. A shorter route doesn’t always equate to less fuel. Fewer starts and stops, less congestion and more constant speeds do. Investigate mobile apps that help monitor traffic flow to keep your trip fuel-friendly and time-wise.

5. Streamline

Vehicles are designed with certain aerodynamics in mind. Anything that interferes with this causes strain – and creates higher fuel consumption. Think roof racks and sunroofs, trailers and bike racks. While convenient, these items could be literally holding you back. Only use when absolutely necessary.

6. Maintain tyres

About 20% of fuel goes towards overcoming friction between the car and the road, which makes tyres doubly important. Ensuring optimal pressure and tread as well as keeping wheels properly aligned will help prevent unnecessary spend at the pumps.

7. Lighten the load

If you want to burn calories, you add weight to your workout. Adding unnecessary weight to your vehicle essentially equates to the same thing, except, instead of burning calories, your car burns fuel. Take the time at the end of each trip to offload anything you don’t need and avoid using your boot and back seat as storage.

8. Keep your vehicle tuned up

Worn brake pads, clogged filters, damaged gears, faulty spark plugs and aging car batteries are all silent killers of fuel economy. Regular services and tune-ups to keep your engine running as it’s intended to, keeping consumption to a minimum.

Studies show that your vehicle could consume up to 30% more fuel if proper maintenance is not performed on a regular schedule. So – in addition to driving more efficiently – motorists are urged to use a preventative approach and get the condition of their vehicles assessed to save money in the long term.