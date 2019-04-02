View all in Latest
Deadly Hout Bay shooting appears to be revenge attack, says Grant

The Western Cape Community Safety Department has urged anyone with information about the Hout Bay shooting to come forward.

FILE: Hout Bay Main Road following a shooting at a taxi rank on 1 April 2019. Picture: Shamiela Fisher/EWN.
FILE: Hout Bay Main Road following a shooting at a taxi rank on 1 April 2019. Picture: Shamiela Fisher/EWN.
53 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Police have yet to make a breakthrough following two taxi-related shootings that have claimed five lives.

Earlier on Tuesday, a man believed to have been a taxi driver was shot dead in Sybrand Park, Athlone.

On Monday, four men were gunned down and two passengers were wounded in Hout Bay, Cape Town.

The Western Cape Community Safety Department has urged anyone with information about the Hout Bay shooting to come forward.

Transport MEC Donald Grant says it appears to have been a revenge attack.

It followed a suspected taxi-related shooting in the area last week, during which a man was murdered.

Grant says the feud is about a route between Hout Bay and Cape Town.

“The taxi associations wanted to keep operating but there appears to be no control over the illegal operators by the registered legal taxi operators. Accordant to my officials, the root cause of all of this is organised crime.”

Arrests have yet to be made.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

