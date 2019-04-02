CT policeman shot, wounded in robbery

The off-duty officer was on his way to work on Tuesday morning in his car. When he stopped due to a mechanical issue, he was attacked.

CAPE TOWN - A policeman has been hospitalised after he was shot and wounded during a robbery in Samora Machel.

The police's Andre Traut said: “He was attacked by unknown suspects. He was admitted to hospital for treatment while arrests are yet to be made. Any person with information is encouraged to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111.”