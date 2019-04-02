CT policeman shot, wounded in robbery

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Audio
View all in Cartoons
View all in Elections
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
Go

CT policeman shot, wounded in robbery

The off-duty officer was on his way to work on Tuesday morning in his car. When he stopped due to a mechanical issue, he was attacked.

Picture: SAPS
Picture: SAPS
43 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - A policeman has been hospitalised after he was shot and wounded during a robbery in Samora Machel.

The off-duty officer was on his way to work on Tuesday morning in his car. When he stopped due to a mechanical issue, he was attacked.

The police's Andre Traut said: “He was attacked by unknown suspects. He was admitted to hospital for treatment while arrests are yet to be made. Any person with information is encouraged to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111.”

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA