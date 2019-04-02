CT Metrorail hunts suspect who robbed female train driver

The train driver was helming a train on the northern line when the assailant kicked open the cabin door and robbed her.

CAPE TOWN - Metrorail says that it will leave no stone unturned in its search for a suspect who robbed a train driver on Sunday.

Metrorail's Riana Scott said: “We are absolutely in shock and horrified that our train driver, who was a female, was attacked. We also encourage anyone who may have witnessed the incident to please contact SAPS.”