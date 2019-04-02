View all in Latest
Consumers brace for tougher times as fuel price hikes kick in at midnight

Petrol will increase by up to R1.31 a litre while diesel will cost up to R0.82 more a litre more.

Petrol station. Picture: EWN
Petrol station. Picture: EWN
42 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Motorists will have to fork out more money from midnight as the latest fuel price hikes kick in.

Petrol will increase by up to R1.31 a litre while diesel will cost up to R0.82 more per a litre.

South Africans are already contending with higher electricity tariffs with National Energy Regulator of South Africa’s approved hike of just over 9.4% implemented on Tuesday.

Experts believe this will also have a knock-on effect on food prices.

The Automobile Association's Layton Beard said motorists are in for a tough time.

"Off the back of the increases in March, motorists and consumers are really in for a tough time when you consider increases that are in the pipeline or that are happening at the same time, motorists and consumers are really having to face extremely tough financial futures."

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

