City of CT to fork out millions after 2 buses torched

Protesters in Mfuleni, Cape Town, attacked and set fire to both a MyCiTi bus and a Golden Arrow bus.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town has condemned the torching of two buses in Mfuleni on Monday night.

Protesters in the area attacked and set fire to both a MyCiTi bus and a Golden Arrow bus.

Mayco member for Transport Felicity Purchase says the MyCiTi bus was en route to the depot, and as such no passengers were onboard.

Protesters barricaded the road, and started stoning the bus, at which point the driver managed to escape unharmed.

“The cost to replace the 18-meter bus amounts to approximately R4.5 million. Apart from the fact that we could’ve used this money for other pressing matters, we have one less bus to operate the popular N2 route between the Metro south-east and Civic Centre station.”

Golden Arrow Bus Services spokesperson Bronwen Dyke-Beyer says the reason behind the attack remains unknown.

“One of our buses was set alight by unknown perpetrators in Mfuleni on Monday night. No injuries were reported but the bus was completely gutted. At this stage, the reasons behind the attack are unknown.”

