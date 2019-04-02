-
City of CT plans to spend bulk of proposed R8bn budget on water, waste projects
Mayor Dan Plato said that the allocation looks to the future but he also reflected on the water crisis' role in getting citizens to work together with council.
CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town is planning to focus the bulk of its spending on water and waste projects.
The city’s draft budget for the 2019/20 financial year is out for public comment.
Day Zero maybe last year’s news but the city is determined that residents should never again have to face the possibility of the taps running dry.
That is why under the proposed budget more than half of the city's R8 billion capital expenditure will go to water and waste projects.
Mayor Dan Plato said that the allocation looks to the future but he also reflected on the water crisis' role in getting citizens to work together with council.
“The city has now become a global leader in water conservation and we must all continue to be much more water-wise,” he said.
The draft budget also makes provision for poorer residents which upped the quota of free water for indigent citizens to 10.5 kilolitres.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.