-
-
Micho: Pirates still on track for league successSport
-
Naholo sidelined as Highlanders' injury woes mountSport
-
Arsenal climb to third with victory over NewcastleSport
-
Sundowns stay top after thrilling goalless draw against PiratesSport
-
There no point in resting Messi, says ValverdeSport
-
SA boxer Tete says preparations going well ahead of WBSSSport
Bulls hooker Schalk Brits gets four-week ban for punch-up
Brits and his Sharks counterpart Akker van der Merwe traded punches in a maul and were then sent off in the second half of the Bulls’ victory away in Durban on Saturday.
CAPE TOWN - Veteran Bulls hooker Schalk Brits has been handed a month-long ban from Super Rugby for his part in a punch-up last Saturday that has already seen his Sharks counterpart Akker van der Merwe suspended for three weeks.
Both traded punches in a maul and were then sent off in the second half of the Bulls’ 19-16 victory away in Durban on Saturday.
They both pleaded guilty to the offence, but while Van der Merwe had the customary six-week sanction cut in half, the 37-year-old Brits must serve an extra week because he has two previous suspensions for fighting, Sanzaar said on Tuesday.
Brits and Van der Merwe are likely rivals for a spot in the South Africa squad for the World Cup in Japan later in the year, with Malcolm Marx and Bongi Mbonambi ahead of them in the pecking order.
Popular in Sport
-
Arsenal climb to third with victory over Newcastle8 hours ago
-
FS Stars winger Jantjie dies in car crashone day ago
-
Micho: Pirates still on track for league successone hour ago
-
Sundowns stay top after thrilling goalless draw against Pirates15 hours ago
-
There no point in resting Messi, says Valverde18 hours ago
-
Naholo sidelined as Highlanders' injury woes mount2 hours ago
