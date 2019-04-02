Britain to seek further 'short' delay to Brexit

-
Britain to seek further 'short' delay to BrexitWorld
After the Moon in 2024, Nasa wants to reach Mars by 2033World
Police probe Brexit-linked rail sabotage attemptsWorld
Rand weakens as Moody's relief rally fadesBusiness
Rahul Gandhi promises Indians cash, jobs and cleaner airWorld
Amend constitutions on balloting or be deregistered, unions warnedBusiness
Police release man accused of 'raping' baby in AlexandraLocal
Nehawu not satisfied with Sars wage dealBusiness
Zindzi Mandela: Mummy’s legacy was always one of the plight of her peopleLocal
Drive smart: 8 ways you can save on petrolLocal
Maimane adamant provincial police force for WC the solution to violencePolitics
'The Donald Trump of SA': Duarte under spotlight after 'attack' on reporterPolitics
Maimane formally asks to view Ramaphosa's declaration of interestsPolitics
Julius Malema: No one can rescue 'messy' ANCLocal
ANC NEC refers candidate lists to integrity commissionPolitics
What you need to know about political party funding ahead of electionsPolitics
EXPLAINER: Why restructuring Eskom won’t end the blackoutsOpinion
OPINION: What Agrizzi's state capture testimony means for entrepreneursOpinion
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Waiting for BrexitOpinion
FACT CHECK: The long-running DA-ANC spat over City of Tshwane financesOpinion
JUDITH FEBRUARY: Why South Africans need to take The Long ViewOpinion
EXPLAINER: How Morocco needs to end its occupation of the Western SaharaOpinion
Rand boosted as Moody’s leaves SA’s rating unchangedBusiness
City of CT to fork out millions after 2 buses torchedBusiness
Financial support for Eskom is not enough, warns Moody'sBusiness
Nestle goes vegan with meat-free burger rangeLifestyle
Duke and Duchess of Sussex launch official Instagram accountLifestyle
Outcry over Harry Potter book burning by priests in PolandLifestyle
The lies and sex of Stellenbosch, and the women who overcome themLifestyle
Unfroggetable: endangered Bolivian amphibians get long-awaited first dateLifestyle
Let the music play: Streaming helps boost 2018 music industry salesLifestyle
Change of (Kevin) Hart... Actor reflects on tweet controversyLifestyle
Mourners injured in stampede at vigil for slain rapperLifestyle
Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande on Singapore parliament 'offensive' playlistLifestyle
Free State Stars game postponed after Sinethemba Jantjie killed in car acccidentSport
All the details on the revamped SA rugby calendarSport
Brink back for Lions, Swys commits for further two yearsSport
Bulls hooker Schalk Brits gets four-week ban for punch-upSport
Micho: Pirates still on track for league successSport
Naholo sidelined as Highlanders' injury woes mountSport
Zindzi Mandela: Mummy’s legacy was always one of the plight of her peopleLocal
6 Winnie Madikizela-Mandela quotes on survivalLocal
Tracking the tension: 10 years of xenophobia in South AfricaLocal
Julius Malema: No one can rescue 'messy' ANCLocal
'It shouldn't give anyone palpitations': Malema reacts to Mpofu's photoPolitics
Gangster state: What we know about the allegations against Ace MagashuleLocal
Jazz artists leave crowds breathless at CTIJFLifestyle
Malema: 'The government of the Western Cape belongs to the EFF'Local
Ramaphosa ducks the media on Bosasa allegationsPolitics
What you can do if your salary is paid lateBusiness
LISTEN: Renting vs buying: Is it better to wait before buying your own home?Local
LISTEN: UCT graduate launches #DressAGraduate campaign for students in needLocal
Was Mboweni justified in lashing out at Sanral over e-tolls move?Business
Why Kenya’s Peter Tabichi was named world’s best teacherAfrica
What new Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter plans for SALocal
Leadership lessons we can learn from New Zealand PM Jacinda ArdernWorld
The markets will be fine as long as Cyril Ramaphosa remains president - analystBusiness
DA unpacks plan to address Eskom crisisLocal
CARTOON: Soweto's Power DebateBusiness
ANC NEC refers candidate lists to integrity commissionPolitics
What you need to know about political party funding ahead of electionsPolitics
The rights of citizens and non-citizens must be protected in SA, says MaimaneLocal
IEC awaits final submissions over Karima Brown complaint against Julius MalemaPolitics
Malema to WC gangs: You will meet your match after 8 MayPolitics
Keeping it real: IEC, partners launch site to curb elections disinformationPolitics
Inside the ANC: The leaders, the policy, and some things to consider when votingPolitics
Moody’s SA rating delay welcomed amid fears of weaker randBusiness
Malema on xenophobia: Stop attacking our brothers & sisters from AfricaPolitics
Britain to seek further 'short' delay to Brexit
May came out of seven hours of crunch talks with her ministers and also offered to meet opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn for negotiation on a joint approach that could break the current impasse in parliament.
LONDON - British Prime Minister Theresa May said Tuesday she will seek another "short" extension of Brexit in order to pass the deal she agreed with the European Union.
May came out of seven hours of crunch talks with her ministers and also offered to meet opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn for negotiation on a joint approach that could break the current impasse in parliament.
"Leaving with a deal is the best solution," May said from her Downing Street office in nationally-televised remarks.
"We will need a further extension to Article 50, one that is as short as possible, and which ends when we pass a deal," she said.
Article 50 is the withdrawal notice May sent to Brussels in March 2017.
EU leaders have agreed to extend the original 29 March Brexit deadline until 12 April to avoid a chaotic "no-deal" ending to the 46-year EU-UK partnership.
May stressed that the 27 EU leaders would need to know why Brexit should be pushed back again before approving her request, which needs unanimous support.
"We need to be clear what such an extension is for to ensure we leave in a timely and orderly way," she said.
"This debate, this division, cannot drag on much longer."
May said she wanted to meet Corbyn "to try to agree a plan -- that we would both stick to -- to ensure that we leave the European Union and that we do so with a deal".
There was no immediate response to her comments from the Labour leader.
The House of Commons has rejected May's divorce deal with Brussels three times and is currently trying to come up with an alternative way forward.
Its two initial attempts to reach a consensus on a Plan B have failed.
