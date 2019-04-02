Brink back for Lions, Swys commits for further two years

Bruising flanker Cyle Brink will return to action after seven months out with a knee injury when the Lions host the Sharks at Ellis Park on Friday evening.

Brink injured his knee at a Springbok camp in July last year and missed the rest of last season’s Super Rugby campaign, including the final against the Crusaders in Christchurch and the first seven rounds of this year’s competition.

He will be joined by Ruan Vermaak and Marnus Schoeman in the loose three. In the other exciting move, coach Swys de Bruin has included Springbok winger Aphiwe Dyantyi at outside centre alongside Lionel Mapoe who will play in his 99th Super Rugby match.

In some more good news for the Johannesburg franchise, de Bruin has penned a new two-year deal that will see him guide the Lions until 2021 a move he says was a no-brainer for him.

“I had careful consideration with my family and I decide to stay at the Lions for another two years. This franchise has given me so much. I have formed a great family here and I also want to see all the youngsters that are in this squad grow and develop into exciting players after two years.”

De Bruin also says that he turned down a few offers from clubs overseas in favour of the Lions.

Kickoff gets under way at Ellis Park on Friday is at 7:10pm.