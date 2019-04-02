Boksburg man arrested for possession of rhino horns worth R500k

The man was arrested during a crime intelligence-led operation on Monday.

JOHANNESBURG - A Boksburg man has been arrested for being in possession of rhino horns with an estimated value of more than R500,000.

The man was arrested during a Crime Intelligence-led operation on Monday.

It is alleged that the suspect was selling rhino horns and will appear in the Boksburg Magistrates Court on Monday.

The police's Lungelo Dlamini said: “He was about to sell the rhino horns and when they followed him until the R21. They searched him and found a rhino horn. These rhino horns are sold in the black market and this is illegal.”