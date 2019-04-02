View all in Latest
Armed robbers hit two Post Offices in CT

Criminals hit the Maitland Post Office just after 7 am and the Kraaifontein Post Office about two hours later.

Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN.
Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN.
56 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape police are searching for the armed thieves who robbed two Post Offices on Monday morning.

Criminals hit the Maitland Post Office just after 7 am and the Kraaifontein Post Office about two hours later.

Three suspects targeted social grant payments, although it's unclear whether the same trio executed both crimes.

The police's Noloyiso Rwexana said: “Three armed men entered the Kraaifontein Post Office and forced the employees to hand over an undisclosed amount of money; no shots were fired during this incident.”

