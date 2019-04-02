Armed robbers hit two Post Offices in CT

Criminals hit the Maitland Post Office just after 7 am and the Kraaifontein Post Office about two hours later.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape police are searching for the armed thieves who robbed two Post Offices on Monday morning.

Three suspects targeted social grant payments, although it's unclear whether the same trio executed both crimes.

The police's Noloyiso Rwexana said: “Three armed men entered the Kraaifontein Post Office and forced the employees to hand over an undisclosed amount of money; no shots were fired during this incident.”