Apartheid era hitman Ferdi Barnard released from prison

Barnard was released earlier on Tuesday after serving 20 years for the murder of anti-apartheid activist David Webster.

JOHANNESBURG - Apartheid era operative Ferdi Barnard is a free man.

He was released earlier on Tuesday after serving 20 years for the murder of anti-apartheid activist David Webster.

Barnard was granted full parole last month by Justice and Correctional Services Minister Michael Masutha and he remains under supervision for the rest of his natural life.

Ferdi Barnard shot dead David Webster, who was also an anthropologist at Wits University on 1 May 1989.

He was found guilty of Webster's murder and the attempted murder of former minister Dullah Omar and sentenced in 1998 to two life terms totaling 63 years in jail.

Correctional Services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo has confirmed that Barnard was released the from Kgosi Mampuru II prison in Pretoria this morning, on parole.

The department says that Webster’s partner, Maggie Friedman had no objection to Barnard’s parole.