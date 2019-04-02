Apartheid era hitman Ferdi Barnard released from prison

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Audio
View all in Cartoons
View all in Elections
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
Go

Apartheid era hitman Ferdi Barnard released from prison

Barnard was released earlier on Tuesday after serving 20 years for the murder of anti-apartheid activist David Webster.

FILE: Former Transport Minister Dullah Omar (R) makes a concilliatory gesture to convicted killer and former apartheid assassin Ferdi Barnard (left) during a break at a hearing of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) in Cape Town 02 October 2000. Ferdi Barnard applied for amnesty for the attempted murder of Omar. Picture: AFP
FILE: Former Transport Minister Dullah Omar (R) makes a concilliatory gesture to convicted killer and former apartheid assassin Ferdi Barnard (left) during a break at a hearing of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) in Cape Town 02 October 2000. Ferdi Barnard applied for amnesty for the attempted murder of Omar. Picture: AFP
16 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Apartheid era operative Ferdi Barnard is a free man.

He was released earlier on Tuesday after serving 20 years for the murder of anti-apartheid activist David Webster.

Barnard was granted full parole last month by Justice and Correctional Services Minister Michael Masutha and he remains under supervision for the rest of his natural life.

Ferdi Barnard shot dead David Webster, who was also an anthropologist at Wits University on 1 May 1989.

He was found guilty of Webster's murder and the attempted murder of former minister Dullah Omar and sentenced in 1998 to two life terms totaling 63 years in jail.

Correctional Services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo has confirmed that Barnard was released the from Kgosi Mampuru II prison in Pretoria this morning, on parole.

The department says that Webster’s partner, Maggie Friedman had no objection to Barnard’s parole.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA