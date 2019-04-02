View all in Latest
Another delay in deportation of SA woman held in China

Estelle Lotter, 25, was arrested in August following a visa-related violation.

Estelle Lotter and her son, Caleb. Picture: Supplied.
Estelle Lotter and her son, Caleb. Picture: Supplied.
9 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - A South African woman detained in China for the past eight months is facing another delay in her deportation.

Estelle Lotter, 25, was arrested in August following a visa-related violation; she'd been working as an English teacher.

Lotter was told she and her three-year-old son would be reunited with their family in East London this week, but authorities have now told her she'd have to wait another week because of the Chinese Tomb-sweeping Festival currently underway.

Her mother Suzi Salwedel said: “They told her it [her release] would be before 29 [March], then they told her it would be before the end of this week and now it’s next week. The embassy should start getting involved now and ask what’s going on because it’s taking forever. We prepared for her to come this week and now we need to wait another week.”

Timeline

