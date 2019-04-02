View all in Latest
Andile Lungisa loses appeal against conviction for DA councillor assault

The ANC councillor had approached the High Court after he was sentenced to two years imprisonment for assaulting Rayno Kayser during a council meeting in 2016.

FILE: Andile Lungisa. Picture: Supplied
17 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - A Nelson Mandela Bay councillor who smashed a glass jug over the head of a fellow council member will not be allowed to appeal his conviction and sentence.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) on Tuesday revealed Andile Lungisa’s application has been dismissed.

The African National Congress (ANC) councillor had approached the Grahamstown High Court in March after he was sentenced to two years imprisonment in 2018 for assaulting Democratic Alliance councillor Rayno Kayser during a council meeting in 2016.

NPA spokesperson Tshepo Ndwalaza says they welcome the dismissal of Lungisa’s application for leave to appeal.

“We believe in the criminal justice system. This decision was taken, and we feel vindicated, as the NPA.”

But the ANC councillor is not giving up.

“We will take the matter up with the Supreme Court of Appeal.”

Lungisa remains out on bail.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

