ANC's Magashule accuses media of reporting allegations against him without facts

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Audio
View all in Cartoons
View all in Elections
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
Go

ANC's Magashule accuses media of reporting allegations against him without facts

The ANC secretary-general has been accused of corruption and impropriety in investigative journalist and author Pieter-Louis Myburgh’s new book.

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule at an NEC meeting in Irene on 1 April 2019. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule at an NEC meeting in Irene on 1 April 2019. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
one hour ago

PRETORIA - African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule has accused the media of reporting allegations without facts but has failed to present any of his own facts to refute damning claims made against him.

Magashule was speaking on Monday on the sidelines of the governing party’s national executive committee (NEC) meeting in Irene, Pretoria.

Investigative journalist and author Pieter-Louis Myburgh revealed serious allegations of corruption and impropriety against the ANC secretary general in a new book titled Gangster State - Unravelling Ace Magashule’s Web of Capture.

Gangster state: What we know about the allegations against Ace Magashule

Magashule spent most of the short questions session speaking about the NEC’s plans to discuss ANC elections lists and the state of Eskom, but when asked about the corruption allegations he kept his response brief.

“I’m considering the legal route but all the time you [the media] write about allegations without facts,” he said.

The session was cut short before any further questions could be put to him, seemingly to avoid addressing the issue.

NEC member Derek Hanekom took to social media and suggested that the matter should be discussed at the meeting, saying that he was not prepared to dismiss all the allegations as lies as the ANC did in a statement on Sunday.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

Timeline

Popular in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA