ANC's Magashule accuses media of reporting allegations against him without facts
The ANC secretary-general has been accused of corruption and impropriety in investigative journalist and author Pieter-Louis Myburgh’s new book.
PRETORIA - African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule has accused the media of reporting allegations without facts but has failed to present any of his own facts to refute damning claims made against him.
Magashule was speaking on Monday on the sidelines of the governing party’s national executive committee (NEC) meeting in Irene, Pretoria.
Investigative journalist and author Pieter-Louis Myburgh revealed serious allegations of corruption and impropriety against the ANC secretary general in a new book titled Gangster State - Unravelling Ace Magashule’s Web of Capture.
Gangster state: What we know about the allegations against Ace Magashule
Magashule spent most of the short questions session speaking about the NEC’s plans to discuss ANC elections lists and the state of Eskom, but when asked about the corruption allegations he kept his response brief.
“I’m considering the legal route but all the time you [the media] write about allegations without facts,” he said.
The session was cut short before any further questions could be put to him, seemingly to avoid addressing the issue.
NEC member Derek Hanekom took to social media and suggested that the matter should be discussed at the meeting, saying that he was not prepared to dismiss all the allegations as lies as the ANC did in a statement on Sunday.
This has not been discussed at the NEC. I am not prepared to simply dismiss all the allegations as lies. Nor would most of my NEC comrades.— Derek Hanekom (@Derek_Hanekom) March 31, 2019
Magashule target of ‘direct and well-calculated attack’ - ANChttps://t.co/ESwlB8s8Bq?
shared via @News24
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Politics
-
CARTOON: Eish, Magashule!
-
Malema to WC gangs: You will meet your match after 8 May
-
Magashule: ANC elections lists, Eskom to be discussed at NEC meeting
-
Author who exposed Ace Magashule’s alleged corruption stands by claims
-
CARTOON: In Touch, In Tune, In Elections
-
1 year on, late struggle icon Mam’ Winnie to be remembered at Fourways ceremony
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.