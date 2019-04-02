ANC's Magashule accuses media of reporting allegations against him without facts

The ANC secretary-general has been accused of corruption and impropriety in investigative journalist and author Pieter-Louis Myburgh’s new book.

PRETORIA - African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule has accused the media of reporting allegations without facts but has failed to present any of his own facts to refute damning claims made against him.

Magashule was speaking on Monday on the sidelines of the governing party’s national executive committee (NEC) meeting in Irene, Pretoria.

Investigative journalist and author Pieter-Louis Myburgh revealed serious allegations of corruption and impropriety against the ANC secretary general in a new book titled Gangster State - Unravelling Ace Magashule’s Web of Capture.

Magashule spent most of the short questions session speaking about the NEC’s plans to discuss ANC elections lists and the state of Eskom, but when asked about the corruption allegations he kept his response brief.

“I’m considering the legal route but all the time you [the media] write about allegations without facts,” he said.

The session was cut short before any further questions could be put to him, seemingly to avoid addressing the issue.

NEC member Derek Hanekom took to social media and suggested that the matter should be discussed at the meeting, saying that he was not prepared to dismiss all the allegations as lies as the ANC did in a statement on Sunday.

This has not been discussed at the NEC. I am not prepared to simply dismiss all the allegations as lies. Nor would most of my NEC comrades.



Magashule target of ‘direct and well-calculated attack’ - ANChttps://t.co/ESwlB8s8Bq?



shared via @News24 — Derek Hanekom (@Derek_Hanekom) March 31, 2019

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)