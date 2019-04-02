View all in Latest
ANC NEC refers candidate lists to integrity commission

The move follows criticism from members of the public and the ANC elders for including some individuals facing allegations of wrongdoing.

FILE: ANC deputy general secretary Jessie Duarte. Picture: EWN.
FILE: ANC deputy general secretary Jessie Duarte. Picture: EWN.
44 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) national executive committee (NEC) says its list of candidates for Parliament and provincial legislatures has been referred to the integrity commission for review.

The move follows criticism from members of the public and the ANC elders for including some individuals facing allegations of wrongdoing.

The party has defended the list since it was first published weeks ago after its submission to the Independent Electoral Commission.

ANC deputy general secretary Jessie Duarte said: “Natural justice is an important element of our jurisprudence. It cannot be right that people make statements or that innocent until proven guilty is rubbish or nonsense. We won’t accept that emotive call.”

The ANC NEC says the review by the commission must be conducted in line with ANC guidelines.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

Timeline

