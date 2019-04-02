Amend constitutions on balloting or be deregistered, unions warned

The constitution of every trade union has to include a provision on balloting all its members if intending to strike.

JOHANNESBURG - Labour Registrar advocate Lehlohonolo Molefe says over 200 South African unions have to change their constitutions to include balloting before strikes are declared or face deregistration.

In terms of the amendments which were implemented in January, the constitution of every trade union has to include a provision on balloting all its members if intending to strike.

Molefe said the new regulations were rejected by some trade unions, which includes the country’s biggest labour formation, the Metalworkers' Union of South Africa.

"I don’t have a mandate in law to try to negotiate and find other ways. I’ll have to apply what the law says. That’s it, unfortunately. Either they register or cancel the registration, those are the only option I have in law."

WATCH: SA has a new Labour Registrar - here's what he plans to do