2 to appear in court for allegedly hijacking truck, stealing TV sets

JOHANNESBURG - Two men are expected to appear in the Midrand Magistrates Court on Tuesday for allegedly hijacking a truck and stealing TV sets.

It’s understood that the pair had been on the run and travelling in cars fitted with blue lights.

They were arrested in Glen Austin on Monday.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Lungelo Dlamini said: “Police are following several leads to arrest the gang that was involved in the truck hijacking. Two men have been arrested after police followed the signal of the hijacked truck.”