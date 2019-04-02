2 more suspects to appear in court over missing Kuils River baby

They have been charged with kidnapping and defeating the ends of justice.

JOHANNESBURG - Two men are expected court on Tuesday in connection with the disappearance of a one-year-old boy from Kuils River.

Orderick Lucas has been missing since late last month.

Two women were apprehended last week and appeared in court on Monday for child neglect and abandonment.

Police spokesperson Frederick van Wyk said: “A kidnapping docket was registered and after consultation with the prosecutor at Blue Downs court, two suspects, aged 33 and 40, were arrested. Both suspects are appearing at the Blue Downs Magistrates Court today. The search for the missing baby boy continues.”

The little boy's mother couldn't account what happened to the child.